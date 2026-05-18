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Ulstein Delivers Cable Layer Newbuild to Nexans

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Nexans Electra CLV (Credit: Ulstein)
Nexans Electra CLV (Credit: Ulstein)

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft has delivered Nexans Electra, a DP3 cable‑laying vessel (CLV), to Nexans, strengthening its capacity to install advanced subsea power and communication cable systems.

The CLV Nexans Electra is a sister vessel to the CLV Nexans Aurora, which was delivered from Ulstein Verft in 2021, and incorporates enhanced capacity and updated arrangements.

The vessel features an additional under-deck turntable with a 3,500-tonne cable capacity, a split turntable on deck holding up to 10,000 tonnes of cable, and a fibre-optic tank with a capacity of 450 tonnes.

When entering service in 2026, Nexans Electra will be an important asset for offshore renewable and interconnector projects worldwide.

Designed for demanding offshore operations, Nexans Electra is purpose‑built for the transport, laying, protection, repair and jointing of subsea power cables. The vessel allows high‑capacity installation with excellent maneuverability and strong station‑keeping performance, enabling efficient operations in harsh weather conditions.

Nexans Electra CLV (Credit: Ulstein)

“The delivery of Nexans Electra marks an important milestone for us and confirms the strong execution capabilities of Ulstein Verft. The vessel is the result of a highly competent and committed project team, with Ulstein once again demonstrating solid project execution through all phases of a complex construction project with a large number of integrated mission systems,” said Lars Eriksen, Nexans Norway CEO.

With its large cable‑carrying capacity and specialized installation equipment, Nexans Electra is well-suited for offshore wind developments, interconnectors and other critical electrification infrastructure, supporting Nexans’ turnkey solutions for subsea cable systems worldwide.

“Execution is where subsea projects are won or lost, and our cable‑laying fleet is critical to success.

"This vessel significantly expands our capacity to deliver the most complex subsea projects safely, efficiently, and sustainably, exactly what our customers need as the energy transition accelerates,” added Pascal Radue, Executive Vice President, Nexans Power Transmission Business Group.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Cable Layers Interconnectors CLV

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