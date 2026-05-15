Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Gives Consent to RWE, Masdar’s 3GW Dogger Bank South Wind Farms

Published

(Credit: Masdar)
(Credit: Masdar)

RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar have received planning consent for the 3 GW Dogger Bank South offshore wind farm projects in the UK.

The companies said Lord Whitehead, acting on behalf of the UK Energy Secretary, approved the Development Consent Order for the Dogger Bank South East and Dogger Bank South West projects.

The two 1.5 GW projects are being developed as a joint venture between RWE (51%) and Masdar (49%) and are planned to be located more than 100 km off the northeast coast of England.

The projects secured Contracts for Difference under the UK government’s Allocation Round 7 earlier this year, and once operational, the wind farms are expected to produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of around three million UK homes annually.

RWE and Masdar said they would now advance detailed design work and procurement activities, with a final investment decision targeted in 2027.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ocean Winds)

Ocean Winds Gets Full Onshore Approval for Caledonia OW...
(Credit: Van Oord)

Ørsted, PGE Install First Foundations at Poland’s Baltica...
(Credit: Tecnalia)

Vicinay Marine, Tecnalia Develop Remote Offshore Mooring...
(Credit: SPIE)

SPIE Nets Offshore Wind Cable Work for Polish Baltic...

Sponsored

Stabbert Maritime replaces steel wire with synthetic rope on 6,000m deepwater vessel

Stabbert Maritime replaces steel wire with synthet

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SMD Electrifies Their QTrencher ROVs

SMD Electrifies Their QTrenche

Current News

Seraya Partners Considers Sale, IPO for Offshore Wind Firm Cyan Renewables

Seraya Partners Considers Sale

ScioSense Launches UFC23 Ultrasonic Flow Converter for High-Precision, Ultra-Low-Power Smart Metering

ScioSense Launches UFC23 Ultra

All Systems Go for Technip Energies' Job at Commonwealth LNG Scheme

All Systems Go for Technip Ene

Ocean Winds Gets Full Onshore Approval for Caledonia OW Project

Ocean Winds Gets Full Onshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine