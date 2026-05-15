UK Gives Consent to RWE, Masdar’s 3GW Dogger Bank South Wind Farms

RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar have received planning consent for the 3 GW Dogger Bank South offshore wind farm projects in the UK.

The companies said Lord Whitehead, acting on behalf of the UK Energy Secretary, approved the Development Consent Order for the Dogger Bank South East and Dogger Bank South West projects.

The two 1.5 GW projects are being developed as a joint venture between RWE (51%) and Masdar (49%) and are planned to be located more than 100 km off the northeast coast of England.

The projects secured Contracts for Difference under the UK government’s Allocation Round 7 earlier this year, and once operational, the wind farms are expected to produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of around three million UK homes annually.

RWE and Masdar said they would now advance detailed design work and procurement activities, with a final investment decision targeted in 2027.