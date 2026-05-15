Ocean Winds Gets Full Onshore Approval for Caledonia OW Project

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has secured full planning consent from Aberdeenshire Council for onshore cable infrastructure linked to its 2 GW Caledonia offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The company said the approval covers an underground cable corridor of around 3 kilometers required to connect the project to the national electricity transmission grid.

Ocean Winds said the cable route will connect the consented Caledonia substation at Burnside to the planned SSEN Transmission substation at Greens.

The Caledonia offshore wind farm, located in the Moray Firth, is expected to be capable of powering the equivalent of around 2 million homes annually.

The company said onshore construction is planned to begin in 2028.

Ocean Winds said the approval marks a key milestone for the project as it awaits a decision from the Scottish government on offshore consent.

“We welcome Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to grant consent for this important onshore infrastructure, which represents another significant step forward for the Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm.

“The approved underground cable connection is essential to enabling the project to connect into the electricity transmission network and deliver renewable energy at scale, supporting Scotland’s and the UK’s energy transition ambitions.

“We would like to thank all stakeholders, consultees and local communities who engaged constructively throughout the planning process,” said Mark Baxter, Caledonia Project Director.

Ocean Winds’ Caledonia was secured through the Scottish government’s ScotWind leasing round in 2021 and is located adjacent to the company’s Moray East and Moray West offshore wind farms.