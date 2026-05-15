All Systems Go for Technip Energies' Job at Commonwealth LNG Scheme

Technip Energies has received full notice to proceed for a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Commonwealth LNG for a liquefied natural gas export facility in Louisiana.

The notice follows the final investment decision (FID) for the 9.5 million tonnes per annum Commonwealth LNG project in Cameron Parish, enabling it to move into full project execution.

Technip Energies said the contract scope includes delivery of six identical liquefaction trains using its SnapLNG by T.EN modular LNG solution.

The project is expected to benefit from accelerated schedules, optimized costs and improved predictability through use of a replicated liquefaction train design.

According to Technip Energies, the EPC contract is valued at over $1.17 billion in revenue.

“The FID by Commonwealth LNG is a pivotal moment for this strategic project. We are delighted to move forward with the execution phase and to bring our industry-leading expertise in modular LNG solutions to Commonwealth LNG.

“By leveraging our SnapLNG by T.ENTM productized solution, we anticipate delivering a highly efficient facility that will support reliable LNG supply and strengthen global energy security,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.