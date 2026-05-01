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Chouest Group Acquires Alliance Business from Helix Energy Solutions Group

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© Chouest Group
© Chouest Group

The Chouest Group announced it has completed the acquisition of the Alliance business from Helix Energy Solutions Group. Alliance will be integrated into Champagne Energy Solutions (CES), expanding the Group’s offshore decommissioning and plug & abandonment (P&A) platform.

The transaction builds on the recent formation of CES and advances the Chouest Group’s strategy to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end offshore solutions focused on late-life asset management and decommissioning.

The combined platform will provide services including P&A, subsea intervention, marine logistics, and infrastructure removal across the offshore energy sector.

Johnson Rice & Company acted as financial advisor to the Chouest Group on the transaction.

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