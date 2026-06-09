Global Offshore Wind Capacity Expected to Quadruple by End of 2035

Global offshore wind capacity is set to quadruple over the next decade to reach 420 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2035, a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed on Tuesday.

Around 92 GW of offshore wind was installed by the end of 2025, enough to power around 100 million homes.

More than 327 GW of new offshore wind capacity is forecast to be added in the next decade, taking global offshore wind capacity to 420 GW by the end of 2035, the report said.

More than 50 GW of offshore wind projects are currently under construction around the world. Annual installations are expected to double this year, triple by 2031 and surpass 50 GW per year by 2035.

China accounts for 52% of the global offshore wind market, having overtaken Britain in 2021. Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan are also among the top five countries for offshore wind installations.

"Offshore wind is a natural fit for many countries but there are still too many solvable challenges that are delaying more projects being built," said Rebecca Williams, deputy CEO of GWEC.