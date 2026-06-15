Vaalco Reports Strong Well Results off Gabon as Drilling Campaign Advances

Vaalco Energy has reported strong initial results from its ongoing drilling campaign offshore Gabon, highlighted by the successful completion and startup of the Ebouri-5H development well and the mobilization of the drilling rig to its next target.

The Ebouri-5H well was drilled and completed at the top of the Ebouri field structure, encountering a 300-meter net pay interval in high-quality Gamba sands.

The well was brought onstream at an initial production rate exceeding 8,000 barrels of oil per day gross, equivalent to approximately 4,700 barrels per day net to Vaalco, with very low water cut.

Following completion of Ebouri-5H, the drilling rig has been mobilized to the SEENT platform, where it will drill the ETBNM-3 development well. The directionally drilled well is located adjacent to the GMF-1X discovery and will target gas and condensate resources in the Dentale D15 reservoir at the crest of the North Tchibala structure.

Vaalco said natural gas from a successful well would be used in field operations, reducing reliance on diesel currently transported offshore by vessel.

"We are very pleased with the continued positive results from our Gabon drilling campaign. The Ebouri-5H development well encountered 300 meters of net pay in high-quality Gamba sands in a crestal position within the Ebouri field.

“The well was brought online with initial rates exceeding 8,000 gross BOPD, or 4,700 net BOPD. We have mobilized the rig to the SEENT platform where we plan to drill two development wells. Our goal is to continue to successfully add production and reserves with the remainder of our Gabon drilling campaign.

"With the Baobab field successfully restarted and the continued successes in the Gabon drilling campaign, we have many positive achievements year to date, and we believe that the remainder of 2026 will be profitable. We remain focused on execution and driving meaningful growth through our organic capital programs that we believe will translate into value for our shareholders in 2026 and beyond," said George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer.