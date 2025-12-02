Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Principle Power Names New Chief

Published

João Amaral (Credit: Principle Power)
João Amaral (Credit: Principle Power)

Floating wind technology developer Principle Power has appointed João Amaral as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Julian Arrilaga Costa, who will remain in an advisory role until yea-end to ensure a smooth transition.

Amaral joins Principle Power after serving as Group Chief Technology Officer at the French Independent Power Producer Voltalia where he delivered the company’s global technology strategy across wind, solar, hydro, storage and biomass sectors.

He brings more than 20 years of renewable energy experience leading diverse teams and complex projects from planning through deployment across continents which delivered value and built a strong track record. H

“João Amaral brings a proven track record in growth, technology, and industrialization that aligns with Principle Power’s ambition to keep making floating offshore wind a reality for the energy transition,” said Bautista Rodríguez, Chairman of Principle Power, and COO of Ocean Winds.

“Floating wind is maturing and Principle Power is well positioned with proven execution and performance, backed by validated processes and methods, and an experienced team. We will continue to leverage our data advantage from 105 MW projects using WindFloat to strengthen the competitiveness of Principle Power’s technologies and services.

“We will also build on our established supply chain alliances and industrialized technology base to continue reducing LCoE in line with cost curves seen in other renewable energy technologies. Principle Power enters this next phase of commercial growth from a position of strength and will continue to lead as floating wind scales,” added Amaral.

Building on the experience of the projects using WindFloat designs - 25 MW WindFloat Atlantic, 50 MW Kincardine, and the 30 MW Les Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) - Principle Power is working closely with clients, suppliers, and operators to plan the delivery of the first generation of 15+ MW floating turbines for wind projects in key wind markets.

These projects are supported by Principle Power’s industrialization plan that aligns with existing manufacturing capacity while preparing the technology for automated processes that strengthen project competitiveness and support the global expansion of the industry.

