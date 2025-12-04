Cadeler’s WTIV Newbuild En Route to Europe for Maiden Offshore Wind Job

Hanwha Ocean has delivered the Wind Mover wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to offshore wind contractor Cadeler, completing the second vessel in the company’s M-class series about one month ahead of schedule.

The vessel was formally signed over on November 28 and sailed away on December 2, following a naming ceremony at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Korea.

Wind Mover is the second of two WTIVs ordered by Cadeler in 2021, with the first vessel, Wind Maker, delivered in January 2025. One vessel will operate in Taiwanese waters while Wind Mover is scheduled to begin work in Europe.

Wind Mover has become the tenth WTIV in Cadeler’s fleet and the fifth newbuild the company has received this year, doubling its installation fleet from five to ten vessels. Cadeler expects to operate 12 vessels by mid-2027, which it said will form the largest and most versatile WTIV fleet in the offshore wind industry.

The design of the vessel was developed in cooperation with partners including Hanwha Ocean, ABB, Kongsberg, GustoMSC and Huisman.

Wind Mover is equipped with a 2,600-tonne main crane, a DP2 positioning system, and is capable of operating in water depths up to 65 meters, enabling installation and maintenance of next-generation offshore wind turbines and foundations.

“The delivery of Wind Mover, ahead of schedule, represents another step in our long-term strategy to operate the most advanced and versatile fleet in the offshore wind sector. With both Wind Mover and Wind Maker now delivered, we are well-equipped to meet the scale and complexity of global offshore wind projects. After her delivery, Wind Mover will head straight to work installing and maintaining the largest turbines in the market,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.