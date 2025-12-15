Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seadrill Awarded Contract in the U.S. Gulf and Angola

Published

Source: Seadrill
Seadrill Limited has been awarded contracts for the West Neptune, Sevan Louisiana, and Sonangol Quenguela.

In the U.S. Gulf, the West Neptune was awarded a contract with LLOG Exploration. The four-month program is expected to commence in direct continuation to the current contract, adding approximately $48 million to backlog.

Also in the U.S. Gulf, the Sevan Louisiana received an award from an undisclosed operator for a two-month program which is expected to commence in direct continuation to the current contract with Walter Oil and Gas. The campaign will feature the maiden deployment of the Trendsetter well-intervention equipment in the region.

In Angola, a five-well option has been exercised which extends the Sonangol Quenguela's operations by approximately ten months, committing the rig into February 2027.

“These awards reflect Seadrill’s ability to contract preferentially in direct continuation to current contracts and avoid costly white space in a challenging market phase,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Johnson. “We continue to build backlog into 2026 and beyond, deepening longstanding partnerships with existing and repeat customers.”

