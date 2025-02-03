Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Cadeler’s Wind Mover WTIV Lines Up First Offshore Wind Contracts

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has signed two contracts with undisclosed clients for the utilization of its newbuild wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Wind Mover, starting immediately upon delivery.

The vessel, currently under construction at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea, will support operations and maintenance (O&M) activities, along with potential installation work, in Europe.

The contracts, which are part of a combined agreement, will cover the entire period from Wind Mover’s arrival in Europe following its delivery from the shipyard, up until the vessel's next scheduled installation project.

The total estimated contract value is up to $77.9 million, depending on the final delivery and redelivery date of the vessel and the scope of work, which may include both O&M and installation services.

Wind Mover will be the second of two state-of-the-art M-class wind installation vessels in Cadeler’s newbuild portfolio, each engineered and equipped to install the next-generation offshore wind turbines currently being deployed across the globe.

Wind Mover is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Its sister vessel, Wind Maker, was delivered to Cadeler in January 2025.

