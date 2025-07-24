Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MENCK to Supply Pile-Driving Tool for UK Offshore Wind Farm Installation

(Credit: MENCK)
(Credit: MENCK)

MENCK, a brand in marine energy and infrastructure services company Acteon, has secured a contract to supply advanced pile-driving equipment and operational services for the installation of the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

Acteon will supply its MENCK MHU4400S hydraulic hammer, along with a pile sleeve and anvil designed for monopiles of up to 11 meters in diameter.

The MHU4400S submersible is a high-performance submersible hammer engineered to drive both large monopiles and smaller-diameter piles, meeting the demands of today’s large-scale offshore wind installations.

Located in the U.K. sector of the North Sea, the project lies approximately 160 km off the Yorkshire coast, and 120 km off the Norfolk coast.

Hornsea 3 is a flagship project in the UK’s transition towards energy security and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Part of the globally significant Hornsea zone, the development will add 2.9 GW of renewable energy capacity – enough to power over three million U.K. homes annually.

“We are proud to support the Hornsea 3 project with our proven technology. This development is a significant milestone for UK energy security and aligns with the government’s ambitious climate and clean-energy goals. MENCK’s MHU-series hydraulic hammers are designed to deliver maximum efficiency in the most challenging offshore environments,” said Tim Erdmann, Head of Projects at MENCK.

“We chose MENCK to work with us on Hornsea 3 because of their expertise in this area. We believe they can provide safe, efficient and innovative solutions to help us deliver the world’s largest offshore wind farm,” added Jonas Damgaard Sørensen, Foundation Installation Manager, Ørsted.

