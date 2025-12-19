TechnipFMC Lands Coral North FLNG Contract from Eni

Subsea engineering company TechnipFMC has won a substantial engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Italy’s Eni for the Coral North floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) development offshore Mozambique.

The contract covers subsea scope for Coral North, the second FLNG project in Mozambique, in water depths of about 2,000 meters.

TechnipFMC will manufacture and install flexible flowlines and risers, as well as install subsea manifolds and umbilicals.

Coral North is Eni’s second development in Mozambique and the second large-scale FLNG delivered in ultra-deep waters worldwide, with Coral South being the first.

TechnipFMC classifies a substantial contract as having a value between $250 million and $500 million.

“We are excited to once again work with Eni and their consortium partners in Mozambique. We will leverage our experience gained from the successful delivery of Coral South - the world’s first FLNG project in ultradeep water - by replicating our proven playbook with an enhanced approach,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea for TechnipFMC.