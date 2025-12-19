Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC Lands Coral North FLNG Contract from Eni

Published

Coral South FLNG (Credit: Eni)
Coral South FLNG (Credit: Eni)

Subsea engineering company TechnipFMC has won a substantial engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Italy’s Eni for the Coral North floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) development offshore Mozambique.

The contract covers subsea scope for Coral North, the second FLNG project in Mozambique, in water depths of about 2,000 meters.

TechnipFMC will manufacture and install flexible flowlines and risers, as well as install subsea manifolds and umbilicals.

Coral North is Eni’s second development in Mozambique and the second large-scale FLNG delivered in ultra-deep waters worldwide, with Coral South being the first.

TechnipFMC classifies a substantial contract as having a value between $250 million and $500 million.

“We are excited to once again work with Eni and their consortium partners in Mozambique. We will leverage our experience gained from the successful delivery of Coral South - the world’s first FLNG project in ultradeep water - by replicating our proven playbook with an enhanced approach,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea for TechnipFMC.

LNG Subsea Industry News Activity Africa FLNG Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Leviathan platform (Credit: Chevron)

Israel Greenlights Major Natural Gas Deal with Egypt
(Credit: Cedar LNG)

Canada’s $4B Floating LNG Scheme Secures 12-Year Export...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Nets Mubadala Energy’s Deepwater Gas Job in Asia
Map showing location of Viridien’s new Angola reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data).

Viridien Set for Seismic Reimaging of Block 22 Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore

Current News

Equinor Renews Subsea Inspection Deal with Subsea 7

Equinor Renews Subsea Inspecti

Saipem Gets DNV Certification for Offshore Asset Lifecycle Management

Saipem Gets DNV Certification

Archer to Remain North Sea Drilling and Maintenance Duty for Aker BP

Archer to Remain North Sea Dri

Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offsho

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine