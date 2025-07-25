Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Scottish Floating Wind Farm Gets Construction and Operation Go-Ahead

© Byron Moore / Adobe Stock
© Byron Moore / Adobe Stock

The Scottish Government has granted joint venture partnership between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, the developers of Salamander floating offshore wind farm, the go-ahead to build and operate the 100 MW floating wind array.

Salamander offshore wind farm has been awarded Section 36 Consent and associated Marine Licences, securing all approvals for the construction and operation of the project, sited approximately 35 km off the coast of Peterhead in Scotland.

The 100 MW project is expected to play a crucial role in unlocking the full potential of Scotland’s deepwater wind resources and setting the stage for future ScotWind developments by demonstrating cutting-edge floating wind technology at a commercial scale.

Salamander is the first of the innovation (IN) projects from the INTOG leasing round to reach this stage. Combined with the recent award of onshore Planning Permission in Principle for the project’s onshore works in March 2025, the latest consent ensures that the project remains on track for deployment before the end of 2030.

Focus will now shift to working with Crown Estate Scotland to secure the Option Agreement and then preparing to secure a Contract for Difference for the project.

“Coming hot on the heels of the onshore consent, this is yet another major achievement by the project team. While we worked proactively with MD-LOT in an attempt to achieve offshore consent - including compensation plans - within the 12-month target window, award within 15 months reflects our team’s expertise, passion, commitment and seamless teamwork,” said Hugh Yendole, project director for Salamander.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

© Alex / Adobe Stock

UK Raises Guaranteed Offshore Wind Auction Power Price
(Credit: MENCK)

MENCK to Supply Pile-Driving Tool for UK Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Einar Aslaksen / Equinor)

Declining Oil Prices Drive Down Equinor’s Quarterly Profit...
South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (Credit: Equinor)

Equinor Takes $955M Impairment Hit on US Offshore Wind...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Eco Wave Power Eyes South Africa for Wave Energy Plant

Eco Wave Power Eyes South Afri

Sapura Energy Scoops Over $118M for Chevron, PTTEP Subsea Ops off Thailand

Sapura Energy Scoops Over $118

Scottish Floating Wind Farm Gets Construction and Operation Go-Ahead

Scottish Floating Wind Farm Ge

Shell Takes FID for Offshore Gas Discovery in Egyptian Mediterranean Sea

Shell Takes FID for Offshore G

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine