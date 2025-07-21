Construction Starts for World’s First Fully Electric CSOV

Bibby Marine has laid the keel for its 6,700GT electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV) at the Armon Shipyard in Spain, marking the start of construction for the first of its kind hybrid-powered vessel that will operate on zero-emissions.

During the ceremony, Bibby Line Group CEO, Jonathan Lewis, welded a coin from 1807, the year of Bibby’s founding, into the keel plates, marking the start of the vessel construction.

When commissioned in 2027, the vessel will provide significant reductions in emissions and fuel consumption for the offshore wind industry, providing accommodation for up to 120 personnel and able to provide zero-emission commissioning and O&M support to offshore wind farms for up to 30 days.

Key partners in the project include Kongsberg, provider of the dynamic positioning and main propulsion package, battery provider, Corvus Energy and Wartsila, which provide engine and propulsion.

“This vessel is more than a feat of engineering – it’s a symbol of our values as a business, in action. At Bibby Marine, we believe in doing the right thing, even when it’s difficult.

“We began work on zero-emissions vessels back in 2019, long before it was mainstream. As we lay the keel for our electric-first vessel, we are proud to be proving that clean, sustainable maritime solutions are not only possible, but essential,” said Lewis said.