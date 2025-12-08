IWS Fleet Fills Charter Gaps, Secures New CSOV Deals Into 2028

Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS), through its subsidiary IWS Fleet, has secured additional charter commitments for its Skywalker-class commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), closing gaps in its near-term schedule and expanding its multi-year backlog.

IWS Fleet said it filled a gap in employment for the IWS Sunwalker in the first quarter of 2026 by securing a 70-day fixed charter extension. The vessel will begin its first charter shortly and now holds back-to-back firm commitments into the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company said its fleet has secured contracts for 100% of available vessel days in the fourth quarter of 2025, and all available days in the first half of 2026 when extension options and relocation days are included.

It added that it is already in late-stage talks for significant 2027 work.

In a further update on December 5, IWS Fleet said it had secured 830 days of additional charter backlog, including 191 optional days extending well into 2028. The new commitments will employ two vessels for an existing client, with start-ups expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

The additional backlog represents about $40.7 million (€35 million) in value if extension options are exercised, corresponding to a 35% increase over the backlog reported at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

IWS Fleet now has a backlog covering 56% of its available days in 2027, including option days.