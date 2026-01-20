NHV Launches Poland’s First Offshore Wind Helicopter Operations

Offshore helicopter services firm NHV Group has started offshore wind crew change operations in Poland using an Airbus H175 helicopter, marking the first deployment of a super-medium helicopter to support offshore wind activities in the country.

The operations, which started in July 2025, support construction of the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm and are being conducted from a new General Aviation Airbase at Gdańsk Lech Wałęsa Airport. The base includes a high-security hangar of more than 4,000 square metres and dedicated facilities for flight crews and passengers.

NHV said it is operating one to two H175 helicopters for crew change missions, providing transport for offshore technicians working on the wind farm. As offshore wind farms move further from shore and turbine sizes increase, demand is rising for higher-capacity helicopters capable of operating in more challenging weather conditions.

According to NHV, helicopter transport reduces transfer times by six to ten times compared with vessel transport and improves safety and efficiency during offshore wind construction phases.

“This expansion into Poland reflects NHV’s ambition to be a long-term helicopter partner for the offshore wind industry.

“By leveraging our scale, fleet size, and established network of bases across the North Sea, the UK, and the Baltic region, we ensure helicopter availability and operational continuity wherever offshore wind projects are developed,” said Bram De Backer, commercial director at NHV.

The operations form part of NHV’s multi-year partnership with Vestas, under which the helicopter operator provides long-term support for offshore wind projects in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.