Strategic Marine Delivers CTV Newbuild to Taiwanese Customer

Published

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered the second 27-metre Z-Bow Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) to Taiwan for an undisclosed customer.

With the delivery, Strategic Marine completed the two-vessel program for the client.

Purpose-built for offshore wind farm duties, the vessel was developed in close collaboration with BMT Limited and features advanced marine engineering to ensure reliable performance in demanding operating conditions.

Equipped with controllable pitch propellers, bow thrusters, and an Active Fender System, the

“The successful delivery of the second 27m Z-Bow CTV to Taiwan marks another step forward in our collaboration with the customer. These vessels highlight our focus on building dependable, high-performance solutions that support the continued expansion of offshore wind energy,” said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.

