DeepOcean Wraps Up Work at US Offshore Wind Project

Published

(Credit: DeepOcean)
Global ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed trenching and survey operations on inter-array cables for a U.S. offshore wind project.

DeepOcean’s scope of work encompassed trenching and surveying of the inter-array cables that connect turbines to the offshore substations. These critical operations ensure the long-term protection and stability of the subsea cable infrastructure.

The contract was awarded by a global provider of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) to the offshore wind industry.

DeepOcean deployed a trenching support vessel (TSV) and the subsea jet trenching tool UT-1.

The UT-1 is recognized as the world’s most powerful, free-flying jet trencher with a proven track record of successfully burying thousands of kilometers of subsea cables and pipelines in various challenging seabed conditions worldwide.

“This work scope reflects DeepOcean’s commitment to delivering subsea services that help contractors and their end-clients optimize cable protection programs, reducing both cost and risk for all parties. We are very pleased to have contributed to this project, led by a dedicated team in our U.S. offices,” said Mitchell Pike, Managing Director of DeepOcean’s Offshore Renewables Division.

“This project is a testament to expertise in global subsea trenching and seabed intervention across the offshore energy sector. We are proud that our experienced team and state-of-the-art technology ensured a safe and efficient campaign, contributing to successful delivery,” added Tony Stokes, Managing Director DeepOcean’s Americas region.

