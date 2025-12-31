OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

The holiday season would not feel complete without festive greetings from offshore industry companies - and once again, they have delivered.

While most of us are busy wrapping presents, planning family dinners, and counting down the days to the New Year, thousands of offshore professionals are keeping the world moving: operating rigs, sailing vessels, maintaining subsea infrastructure, and ensuring energy and trade continue uninterrupted.

This year’s holiday videos gently remind us that Santa’s route doesn’t stop at city rooftops alone. It stretches far offshore – to drillships, platforms, terminals, vessels, and subsea operations – visiting those who make the holidays possible for everyone else.

As tradition dictates, Offshore Engineer rounds up some of the festive messages that caught our eye, blending gratitude, warmth, and a distinctly offshore spirit.

Stena Drilling

Turns out even the hardest-working man in the world takes time off – and this year, that stop happens aboard Stena IceMAX. Stena Drilling’s festive video once again puts people front and center, highlighting offshore life, camaraderie, and the quiet dedication of crews working far from home during the holidays.





Oceaneering

Oceaneering’s holiday greeting feels like a voyage in itself – reflecting on a year of exploration, innovation, and global teamwork. From subsea depths to far-reaching horizons, the message celebrates shared journeys and looks ahead to another year of discovery.





Odfjell Drilling

A simple and sincere message from Odfjell Drilling reminds us that Christmas offshore has a unique meaning. With gratitude directed at those spending the season at sea, the company highlights safety, reliability, and the strong sense of 'second family' found on board.





APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V.

From one of Europe’s most advanced terminals, the message is short, positive, and forward-looking – wishing partners and colleagues happy holidays and a prosperous 2026.





Aker BP

As Christmas approaches, Aker BP uses the moment to reflect on a year of high activity and strong collaboration. The greeting also marks a milestone - nine years of production at the Ivar Aasen platform - while looking ahead to an exciting year to come.

Subsea7

Subsea7’s seasonal greeting extends warm wishes to its global network of people, clients, and stakeholders – acknowledging the dedication that enables offshore projects to be delivered worldwide, year after year.





Bluewater

Bluewater’s greeting reflects on a year of collaboration and innovation, encouraging everyone to pause, recharge, and celebrate shared achievements before heading into the opportunities of the New Year.





Friede & Goldman

Closing the year on a note of momentum, Friede & Goldman’s holiday message blends gratitude with pride following its landmark 75th anniversary. It’s a reminder that engineering excellence at sea is built on trust, long-term partnerships, and relentless innovation.





Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine rounds out the season with a calm, confident message – looking forward to supporting projects above, on, and beneath the waterline, with the same precision that defines its work.





Boskalis

With 2025 drawing to a close, Boskalis keeps it classic – extending wishes for happy holidays and a healthy, prosperous year ahead.





As ever, these festive greetings serve as a reminder that behind every offshore asset, vessel, and subsea system are people – often working far from home - who keep everything running.

From all of us at Offshore Engineer, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

For those in the mood for more offshore holiday cheer – you can also revisit Offshore Engineer’s previous editions of Top of the Festive Video Pops, featuring standout festive videos from across the industry in 2024, 2023, 2022, and earlier years.

Each edition captures a moment in time, reflecting how offshore companies continue to blend creativity, gratitude, and seasonal spirit with the realities of working at sea.