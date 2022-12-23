OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

The holiday season is upon us, and as every year, this year too, Offshore Engineer features top of the festive videos shared by offshore industry companies!

Our personal favorites come from Oceaneering, Subsea 7, and Net Zero Technlogy Centre. Check them out to see a christmas present salvage operation using and ROV, a subsea x-mas tree that looks a bit differenet than usual, and a modern Santa Claus with 3D printed toys and a hydrogen powered sleigh.

Worth noting, the annual Offshore Engineer's Top of the Festive Video Pops is a tradition started by our amazing colleague Elaine Maslin, whose contribution and articles for Offshore Engineer have been invaluable.

We want to take a moment to say goodbye and wish Elaine all the best as she moves on from Offshore Engineer, and we're certain she'll continue to excel in all her future endeavors. Elaine, we promise to keep the festive video tradition going! Best of luck to you!

Now, whether you work in the offshore energy industry or are just a fan of all things offshore, we hope these videos bring a smile to your face and get you in the holiday mood. Offshore Engineer wishes you happy holidays!





P.S.

If you think there's an awesome offshore energy-related festive video that you feel absolutely must be included here, drop us an email at tomic [at]offshore-engineer.com





Oceaneering





Subsea 7





Net Zero Technology Center









Huisman





Vryhof

Apart from the festive video, mooring specialist Vryhof also made Santa's interactive mooring equipment yard. More here: https://delmarvryhof.com/christmas/christmas-2021/





Stena Drilling

Bluewater









Seaway 7





Odfjell Drilling

Aker BP

EIVA

Boskalis

Teledyne

Havfram





Port of Aberdeen

