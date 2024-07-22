Perenco Boosts Production at UK’s First Offshore Gas Field

Perenco UK has completed a campaign of velocity string installations on five wells at the West Sole Charlie platform in the Southern North Sea, improving its gas production.

The campaign was conducted by the Petrodec HAEVA rig and has delivered sustained production gains of around +5 MMscf/d, in line with expectations.

The planned scope was completed ahead of schedule and within budget, confirming the technical and commercial success of the project.

Improved production rates are now being seen in each of the wells, which have been running with 100% uptime, rather than requiring cycling, according to Perenco.

Two of the wells to have been restarted were previously shut-in and not producing. The net effect is a new production rate for the West Sole field sustained above the 30 MMscf/d level.

The field is located 70 km east of Perenco’s Dimlington terminal on the Yorkshire Coast.

“Demand for gas in the UK is set to remain high, so enhancing recovery from domestic gas fields is vital for both energy security and for improving overall emissions intensity. Local natural gas resources have a significantly lower carbon footprint than imported liquified natural gas (LNG), which today accounts for a high proportion of the balance of supply.

“West Sole was the first offshore natural gas field to be developed in the UK. Since 1967, it has delivered cumulative production of more than 2.2 trillion cubic feet of gas. It remains a significant production hub in the SNS offshore gas network, with potential for future development and tie-in of nearby gas discoveries.

“Through renewal and application of new technology a sustainable and productive future remains possible for decades to come for the West Sole field,” said Jo White, Perenco UK SNS Managing Director.