New Alliance Targets Offshore Caisson Integrity Challenges

THREE60 Energy, Innovair and Oil States have formed a strategic alliance to deliver integrated caisson integrity management services for the global oil and gas sector, targeting ageing offshore assets in mature basins such as the North Sea.

The collaboration combines inspection, engineering and repair capabilities into a single service model aimed at addressing safety and operational risks associated with deteriorating caissons on offshore installations.

Managing caisson integrity has become an increasing challenge for operators of mature assets, involving complex inspection, assessment and remediation processes. The alliance brings together THREE60 Energy’s engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) capabilities, Innovair’s inspection and robotics technologies, and Oil States’ repair and installation services.

Under the model, Innovair will provide inspection data using scanning, sensing and robotic systems. THREE60 Energy will translate the findings into engineered solutions and oversee project delivery, while Oil States will execute repair, refurbishment and replacement work.

The companies said the alliance provides a single point of accountability for clients, covering inspection programmes, engineering assessments and remedial execution. The offering can be delivered as a standalone caisson integrity service or as part of a wider EPCC scope.

The alliance builds on an ongoing integrated inspection-to-repair project for a global operator in the North Sea, which the companies said demonstrated the effectiveness of the combined approach.

“This alliance brings together the best of three companies, combining Innovair’s technology, Oil States’ proven operational expertise, and THREE60 Energy’s engineering and project delivery capability. Together, we offer clients a comprehensive solution for managing caisson integrity safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively,” said Alasdair Smith, Managing Director of EPCC at THREE60 Energy.

“By integrating our inspection technology with engineering and operational expertise of THREE60 Energy and Oil States, we are redefining the way caisson integrity can be managed across the industry,” added Stuart Lawson, Solutions Director of Innovair.