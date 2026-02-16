Aker Solutions Nets Five-Year Deal with Aker BP for Norwegian Assets

Aker Solutions has secured a major five-year framework agreement with Aker BP for maintenance, modification and operation (MMO) services covering the operator’s key assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including the Yggdrasil area.

The agreement, effective from March 1, 2026, includes options for two additional four-year extension periods.

Aker Solutions defines a major contract as being between $835 million and $1.25 billion (NOK 8.0 billion and NOK 12.0 billion).

The scope will be delivered under a next-generation MMO alliance covering Valhall, Fenris, Ula, EIGA (Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen), Skarv, Alvheim and the Yggdrasil area.

The alliance is designed to improve project execution through greater organizational integration, digitalization and AI-driven working methods, alongside a commercial model linked to performance and transformation.

“This contract marks a new chapter for Aker Solutions. We are proud to serve as the MMO provider for the Yggdrasil Area, including three topsides, Hugin A, Hugin B, and Munin. It’s an area that will set a new benchmark for remote operations and low-manned and unmanned production platforms,” said Kjetel Digre, Chief Executive Officer at Aker Solutions.

Engineering and project management activities will be carried out in Stavanger, Sandnessjøen and Mumbai, while fabrication work will take place at Aker Solutions’ yards in Egersund and Sandnessjøen. The agreement will also provide work for offshore personnel.

“Our alliance is built on trust and long-term commitment. Together, we are at a pivotal moment of transformation – embracing new technology and advanced execution methods to boost productivity, reduce costs, and shorten project lead times by fundamentally changing how we work,” added Digre.