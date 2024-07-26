Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Twin Brothers Marine Assists US Northeast Coast Offshore Wind Development

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Twin Brothers Marine (TBM) has joined a major infrastructure development project to support multiple renewable energy initiatives along the Northeast Coast, including offshore wind.

The project will involve the fabrication and delivery of 3,000 tons of structural components. These components will be used in the creation of a support facility designed to aid multiple wind energy projects. This facility will serve as a staging area and drop-off point for boats, providing maintenance for the structures and supporting various renewable energy endeavors.

This significant undertaking will bolster renewable energy projects, marking TBM's first major foray into the wind energy sector and its largest participation in the renewable energy industry to date.

"This project represents a major milestone for Twin Brothers Marine as we expand our footprint in the renewable energy sector. We are proud to support initiatives that pave the way for a more sustainable future, and this endeavor underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions,” said Darrell J. Webster, President of TBM.

TBM’s Renewable division leverages its extensive oil and gas experience to deliver strategic and sustainable solutions to customers in the offshore wind energy industry. Its expertise includes fabrication for fixed and floating offshore wind structures, including rolled tubulars used for piling, pressure vessels and tunnel liners.

Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Activity North America Infrastructure Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Port San Luis Harbor District Eyes Offshore Wind Prize in...
(Credit: Intermoor)

InterMoor Delivers Mooring Piles for LLOG’s Salamanca FPU

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Borr Drilling Scoops $332M in Three Jack-Up Rig Contracts

Borr Drilling Scoops $332M in

Twin Brothers Marine Assists US Northeast Coast Offshore Wind Development

Twin Brothers Marine Assists U

US Launches $50M Offshore Wind R&D Call

US Launches $50M Offshore Wind

Irish Company Deploys Utility-Scale Wave Energy Device Off Hawaii

Irish Company Deploys Utility-

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine