Twin Brothers Marine Assists US Northeast Coast Offshore Wind Development

Twin Brothers Marine (TBM) has joined a major infrastructure development project to support multiple renewable energy initiatives along the Northeast Coast, including offshore wind.

The project will involve the fabrication and delivery of 3,000 tons of structural components. These components will be used in the creation of a support facility designed to aid multiple wind energy projects. This facility will serve as a staging area and drop-off point for boats, providing maintenance for the structures and supporting various renewable energy endeavors.

This significant undertaking will bolster renewable energy projects, marking TBM's first major foray into the wind energy sector and its largest participation in the renewable energy industry to date.

"This project represents a major milestone for Twin Brothers Marine as we expand our footprint in the renewable energy sector. We are proud to support initiatives that pave the way for a more sustainable future, and this endeavor underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions,” said Darrell J. Webster, President of TBM.

TBM’s Renewable division leverages its extensive oil and gas experience to deliver strategic and sustainable solutions to customers in the offshore wind energy industry. Its expertise includes fabrication for fixed and floating offshore wind structures, including rolled tubulars used for piling, pressure vessels and tunnel liners.