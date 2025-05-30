Aker Solutions Awarded Contract for BalWin2 Offshore Wind Project

Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Dragados Offshore to deliver the steel substructure for the 2GW HVDC converter station for the BalWin2 offshore wind grid connection system in Germany, developed by Amprion Offshore GmbH.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release published on February 10, 2025. With this contract award, Dragados has exercised the option for the second HVDC converter station for the BalWin development in Germany.

Fabrication of the HVDC substructures will be executed by Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway. At its peak, the project will employ over 450 people. For Aker Solutions, the scope involves procurement, fabrication engineering and construction of the offshore HVDC converter platform substructure. Preparation will commence Q1 2026, while construction is scheduled to begin in Q1 2027, with delivery in 2029.

Aker Solutions will book the award as order intake in the second quarter of 2025 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.