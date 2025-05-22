Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cadeler Buys Newly Built Jack-Up WTIV for O&M Services

Boqiang 3060 WTIV will be renamed Wind Keeper (Credit: Cadeler)
Boqiang 3060 WTIV will be renamed Wind Keeper (Credit: Cadeler)

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has agreed acquire the Boqiang 3060, a newly-constructed jack-up wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), from Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group.

The acquisition will enhance Cadeler’s capacity to meet the increasing global demand for offshore wind turbine operations & maintenance (O&M) services, the company said.

The vessel, completed in 2025, will be renamed Wind Keeper.

It is fitted with advanced European equipment, including a Huisman main crane with a 2,200 t lifting capacity, Kongsberg’s DP2 dynamic positioning system, MAN-supplied engines and a Siemens propulsion system.

The vessel is suited for the global offshore O&M market, with 120-meter-long jack-up legs that will enable her to work on the most challenging offshore sites.

Cadeler expects to take delivery of the Wind Keeper in third quarter of 2025, for a purchase price significantly below the vessel’s estimated replacement cost, the company said, without revealing additional details.

The Danish firm will also invest in certain upgrades to improve the vessel’s operational capacity and align its onboard offering with that of its existing fleet.

After the contemplated upgrades, the vessel will be capable of supporting new installations in the 15 MW segment.

“With the installed base of offshore wind turbines growing substantially, there is a greater need than ever before for reliable and flexible O&M support to ensure uptime and maximize energy production.

“As an installation-capable, service-oriented asset, the Wind Keeper will be a valuable addition to our fleet. She strongly complements our existing vessel portfolio, immediately permitting operational synergies and allowing us to provide much-needed service support to our clients’ operating offshore assets,” said Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler’s Chief Executive Officer.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind WTIV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine Delivers First of Two CTVs for Ventus...
(Credit: Lamprell)

Lamprell, Dong Fang Offshore Sign Wind Turbine...
(Credit: TenneT)

Topside for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Substation Set to...
Hoegh Gandria will be converted to FSRU for deployment to the LNG terminal in Port of Sumed, Egypt (Credit: Höegh Evi, Norway)

Seatrium, Höegh Evi Agree LNG Tanker Conversion Job into...

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wi

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New W

Current News

Brazil Adopts Bill to Loosen Environmental Licensing

Brazil Adopts Bill to Loosen E

Germany and UK to Explore Establishing Hydrogen Pipeline in North Sea

Germany and UK to Explore Esta

Cadeler Buys Newly Built Jack-Up WTIV for O&M Services

Cadeler Buys Newly Built Jack-

Two Wildcat Wells on Equinor’s North Sea Drilling Agenda

Two Wildcat Wells on Equinor’s

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine