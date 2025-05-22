Cadeler Buys Newly Built Jack-Up WTIV for O&M Services

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has agreed acquire the Boqiang 3060, a newly-constructed jack-up wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), from Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group.

The acquisition will enhance Cadeler’s capacity to meet the increasing global demand for offshore wind turbine operations & maintenance (O&M) services, the company said.

The vessel, completed in 2025, will be renamed Wind Keeper.

It is fitted with advanced European equipment, including a Huisman main crane with a 2,200 t lifting capacity, Kongsberg’s DP2 dynamic positioning system, MAN-supplied engines and a Siemens propulsion system.

The vessel is suited for the global offshore O&M market, with 120-meter-long jack-up legs that will enable her to work on the most challenging offshore sites.

Cadeler expects to take delivery of the Wind Keeper in third quarter of 2025, for a purchase price significantly below the vessel’s estimated replacement cost, the company said, without revealing additional details.

The Danish firm will also invest in certain upgrades to improve the vessel’s operational capacity and align its onboard offering with that of its existing fleet.

After the contemplated upgrades, the vessel will be capable of supporting new installations in the 15 MW segment.

“With the installed base of offshore wind turbines growing substantially, there is a greater need than ever before for reliable and flexible O&M support to ensure uptime and maximize energy production.

“As an installation-capable, service-oriented asset, the Wind Keeper will be a valuable addition to our fleet. She strongly complements our existing vessel portfolio, immediately permitting operational synergies and allowing us to provide much-needed service support to our clients’ operating offshore assets,” said Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler’s Chief Executive Officer.