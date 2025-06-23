Aibel to Provide Maintenance Services for Two Vår Energi’s Oil and Gas Fields

Aibel and Vår Energi have signed a framework agreement for maintenance and modifications (M&M) for the Goliat and Gjøa fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The contract has a duration of five years plus options, and its value is estimated to be around $119 million (NOK 1.2 billion).

The framework agreement is effective from September 1 2025, and options include three additional two-year periods.

Goliat in the Barents Sea and Gjøa in the North Sea are two of Vår Energi’s core areas, both with significant future resource potential.

“This contract ensures local deliveries that create activity, ripple effects, and employment in Hammerfest and Florø, where the two fields have their supply and logistics bases. In addition to technical deliveries, Aibel AS will provide engineering support and project management, hence becoming an integrated and important part of our teams at Goliat in the north and at Gjøa in the west,” said Torger Rød, Vår Energi COO.

Increased cost levels and lower productivity on the Norwegian continental shelf are common industry challenges, and Vår Energi has therefore been particularly focused on competitiveness throughout the tender process.

In particular, the company has focused on operational efficiency, improvement plans, synergies, local content, and competence in early-phase projects.

The collaboration with Aibel, which stood out among many suppliers, will contribute with significant competence enhancement and improvement of the companies’ joint work processes, which in turn will increase value creation, according to Vår Energi.