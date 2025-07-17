EnerMech Bags Two-Year O&M Services Extension in North Sea

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has been awarded a two-year crane operations and maintenance (O&M) contract extension to continue supporting a North Sea operator.

The current agreement, which began in August 2022, will now run until at least August 2027.

The additional campaign reinforces delivery of core crane expertise such as crane mechanics and operators, as well as all planned maintenance, reactive and breakdown support, and project work both on and offshore.

"This contract extension with this North Sea operator is testament to the expertise and dedication of our team. We’ve demonstrated our ability to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable crane operations in a highly complex offshore environment.

“As the industry evolves in the mature North Sea basin, we remain committed to supporting our clients with world-class O&M solutions,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr, EnerMech chief executive officer.