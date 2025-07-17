Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Opts for CHC Helicopter to Service Two North Sea Fields

(Credit: CHC Helicopter)
(Credit: CHC Helicopter)

Equinor has selected CHC Helicopter, a crew transportation and search and rescue operations specialist, for a three-year contract to support its Mariner and Rosebank fields in the North Sea.

CHC will provide sole-use S92 support for Rosebank for three years. A second S92 will join operations in 2026 to meet anticipated demand as the project develops. For the Mariner field, CHC will utilise an H175. All aircraft will operate from its Aberdeen base and provide crew transportation services.

The Rosebank field is located around 130 kilometers north-west of Shetland. Equinor has been producing from the Mariner field – its first operated development in the UK North Sea – since 2019. It is located on the East Shetland Platform, 150 kilometres east of the Shetland Islands.

“CHC and Equinor have a strong, well-established partnership both here in the UK and in global markets. We’re proud to continue to build on the collaboration with this new contract. Mariner and Rosebank are critical projects to the UK and Europe’s energy security, and our deep sector experience means we are uniquely positioned to support their success,” said Dave Grant, Commercial Director – Europe, CHC Helicopter.

