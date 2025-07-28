Bourbon to Deliver Next-Gen Crewboats for Eni’s Congo Operations

French offshore vessel services firm Bourbon has signed a five-year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six next-generation crewboats to support operations on Eni’s offshore fields in the Central Africa country.

The agreement includes the deployment of six newly built S200X-G2 crewboats, scheduled for delivery between June and December 2026.

Pending delivery, six existing vessels will be temporarily mobilized to ensure operational continuity.

The 20-meter vessels are designed to meet Eni’s operational and environmental requirements, offering fuel savings of up to 20% compared to earlier models, Bourbon said.

The efficiency gains stem from enhanced hydrodynamic design, an optimized propulsion system, and real-time energy performance monitoring (EFMS) systems integrated during construction.

The new crewboats will support personnel transport to Eni's offshore fields and its two Floating Natural Gas (FNLG) units, with reinforced local support from Bourbon Congo.

Each vessel will feature seating for 30 passengers, and 25 m2 of foredeck cargo space. The navigation bridge has also been redesigned for improved visibility and pilot comfort.

“This strategic contract confirms our ability to provide innovative and responsible marine solutions tailored to the needs of major clients like Eni,” said François Leslé, CEO of Bourbon Mobility.