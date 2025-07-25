Harlyn Solutions Expands Market Scope with New Dutch Base

U.K.-based logistics and engineering specialist Harlyn Solutions has opened a new office in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, marking a key step in its European expansion strategy aimed at supporting complex energy and infrastructure projects across the continent.

The new entity, Harlyn BV, will allow the company to engage earlier in projects, respond more rapidly to client needs, and work in closer proximity to regional partners, suppliers, and transport hubs, including the Port of Rotterdam – Europe’s largest.

“Opening in Rotterdam isn’t just about expanding geographically. It’s about enhancing our service to clients across Europe. With this new base, we can offer even more responsive, efficient, and tailored support for high-complexity transport and engineering projects,” said Hamish Adamson, Managing Director of Harlyn Solutions.

The Rotterdam team is already operational and recently completed the design and fabrication of cable baskets for a major offshore wind development. Harlyn Solutions, headquartered in the U.K., has long supported global projects in offshore wind, oil and gas, and critical infrastructure, often in some of the most challenging operating environments.

The new office enhances Harlyn’s capabilities to deliver multi-country and time-sensitive logistics solutions with greater agility, reinforcing its reputation for robust engineering, precision execution, and high safety standards.