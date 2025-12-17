Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Government Debates Reconsidering Approval of Virginia Offshore Wind Project

Published

© Adobe Stock/Peter Adams
© Adobe Stock/Peter Adams

The Trump administration is reviewing whether to send the Interior Department's Biden-era approval of a Virginia offshore wind project back to the agency for reconsideration, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.

The agency is conducting a review of offshore wind leases to comply with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's July order to end preferential treatment for wind and solar projects, it said in a filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

"Consistent with (the secretarial order), undersigned counsel is advised that DOI plans to conduct a review in which it will consider if remand would be appropriate," the filing said.

The court filing was made jointly with the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, a conservative group that sued the Interior Department last year over its approval of Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

The $11.2 billion project is currently under construction and expected to be operating by the end of next year.

Neither the Interior Department nor Dominion was immediately available for comment.

(Reuters)

Energy Government Update Industry News Activity Offshore Wind U.S. Government US offshore wind

Related Offshore News

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Poland’s First Offshore Wind Auction as Test for Stalled...
(Credit: NKT)

NKT Expands Swedish Cable Accessories Plant Amid Rising...
Platform N05-A with offshore wind farm Riffgat (Credit: ONE-Dyas)

North Sea Gas Platform ‘Goes Green’ with Offshore Wind
© BOEM

BOEM Initiates Process for Potential Mineral Lease Sale...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Meg O’Neill to Serve as Next CEO of bp

Meg O’Neill to Serve as Next C

Petrobras Strike Extends to Offshore Oil Platforms in Campos Basin

Petrobras Strike Extends to Of

US Government Debates Reconsidering Approval of Virginia Offshore Wind Project

US Government Debates Reconsid

Canada’s $4B Floating LNG Scheme Secures 12-Year Export Deal

Canada’s $4B Floating LNG Sche

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine