Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Serica Energy Strengthens North Sea Portfolio with Latest Acquisition

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

UK-based oil firm Serica Energy has completed the acquisition of Parkmead’s subsidiary, Parkmead E&P, securing rights for Skerryvore and Fynn Beauly prospects in the North Sea.

The acquisition, announced in 2024, is worth up to $180 million for Parkmead, the company said.

With the completion of the sale, Parkmead intends to focus its attention on the delivery of greener energy. Therefore, the disposal of Parkmead E&P marks a significant step in recalibrating the company’s portfolio to renewables.

As part of the agreement, Serica Energy will acquire all shares of Parkmead (E&P), which includes a 50% working interest in license P2400 (Skerryvore) and a 50% working interest in license P2634 (Fynn Beauly), the company said at the time the acquisition was announced.

“Parkmead has made strong progress across all elements of the business in the first half of 2025. We have completed the sale of our UK offshore-focused subsidiary, delivered solid operational performance from our onshore producing assets, advanced our flagship renewable energy project at Glenskinnan, and achieved a very healthy and robust financial position.

“Our continued focus on strategic growth and efficiency ensures Parkmead is well positioned for the future,” said Tom Cross, Parkmead’s Executive Chairman.

Mergers & Acquisitions North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Hunting)

Hunting Lands $31M Subsea Equipment Order for Black Sea...
(Credit: EnerMech)

EnerMech Bags Two-Year O&M Services Extension in North Sea
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor’s Wildcat Well in North Sea Fails to Deliver
© Patrick / Adobe Stock

Cost Surge Looms Without Urgent Well Decommissioning...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Exxon Looking to Explore Trinidad and Tobago For Offshore Oil

Exxon Looking to Explore Trini

SLB Gets CCS Job in North Sea for BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies JV

SLB Gets CCS Job in North Sea

CEP Makes ‘Significant’ Oil Discovery Offshore Poland

CEP Makes ‘Significant’ Oil Di

Pandion Energy Divests Interests in Three Norwegian Assets to Inpex

Pandion Energy Divests Interes

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine