Inyanga Marine to Operate Hybrid Vessel for Offshore Wind Sector

Tor Boreas vessel (Credit: Inyanga Marine)
Tor Boreas vessel (Credit: Inyanga Marine)

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has assumed operational management of the newly built hybrid utility vessel Tor Boreas, in partnership with Turkey’s Tor Group, targeting the offshore wind sector.

Tor Boreas is 26.95 meters long, with a breadth of 11 meters, depth of 4.35 meters and a maximum draught of 3.5 meters.

The vessel features an offshore crane and a 5 tonne hydraulic A- frame, as well as towing capability, with a 25 tonne electric aft winch and a 17 tonne bollard pull.

It was designed by Macduff Ship Design and built in Turkiye by Tor Marine, part of the Tor Group.

Tor Boreas is targeted at the offshore wind sector and is suited for a wide range of activities in the sector, including geotechnical seabed surveys, ROV operations, subsea inspections and diving operations.

“The vessel has electric propulsion integrated through a dynamic positioning system which enables the vessel to accurately hold station while subsea tasks are performed. This is much more efficient in terms of Co2 emissions and fuel consumption. The vessel also has a Gyro stabilized anti-roll system, providing a very stable operating platform and making the vessel safer as well as able to operate in more marginal conditions,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

“Inyanga will add significant value to the vessel by supplying a highly experienced crew onboard, providing additional services such as surveying, ROV and offshore operational management,” added Kemal Torlak, CEO of Tor Group.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Offshore Support Vessels

