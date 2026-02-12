NOV’s GustoMSC to Design Korea’s Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

GustoMSC, through its parent company NOV, has secured contracts for the design and supply of critical equipment for Hanwha Ocean’s new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), based on the GustoMSC NG-16000X design, with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

The vessel will be the fourth based on the NG-16000X platform, following an initial U.S.-built unit and two vessels for Cadeler currently under construction at Hanwha Ocean.

Designed to support Korea’s offshore wind ambitions, the NG-16000X offers enhanced lifting and carrying capacities, longer legs for operations in greater water depths, and preparation for alternative fuels including liquefied natural gas and ammonia.

The WTIV will be equipped with the proprietary GustoMSC Rack & Pinion jacking system with a variable speed drive, featuring regenerative power capability that feeds energy generated during operations back into the vessel’s electrical system. It will also carry a 2,600-ton leg-encircling crane to meet future offshore wind installation requirements.

“This new contract reinforces Hanwha Ocean’s strategic ambition to become a leader in the Korean offshore wind sector.

“With the NG-16000X, we are further strengthening our advanced capabilities to support the Korean government’s 25 GW wind project development goals by 2035, while positioning ourselves to pursue broader offshore wind and clean energy infrastructure opportunities in both domestic and international markets,” said Jesse (Jae Seok) Ko, Head of Business Development, Energy Plant Unit at Hanwha Ocean.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Hanwha Ocean and are honored by their continued confidence in the NG-16000X design. This project highlights our strong relationship and underscores Hanwha Ocean’s growing leadership in the Korean offshore wind development,” added Marc Doorduin, Commercial Director Fixed Wind at GustoMSC.