AquaTerra to Provide Asset Integrity Services for BP and Ithaca Energy in North Sea

AquaTerra Group, an Aberdeenshire-based construction and maintenance firm, has been awarded two multi-year contracts with energy majors BP and Ithaca Energy to provide brownfield asset integrity services across North Sea installations.

The contracts, collectively worth a seven-figure sum, will see AquaTerra deliver specialist access-led maintenance across BP’s North Sea portfolio under a three-year agreement.

Separately, AquaTerra has secured a formal three-year deal with Ithaca Energy to provide marine integrity inspection, repair engineering, and multi-discipline repairs across three offshore assets.

“These contracts reinforce our trusted relationships with key clients and highlight the ongoing need to safeguard asset integrity while maintaining safety and performance,” said AquaTerra Managing Director Stephen Taylor.

To support the Ithaca contract, AquaTerra has expanded its team, appointing a dedicated Project Engineer, with additional hires expected. The company is also collaborating with Kent for engineering services and Forsyths for specialist welding support.