Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AquaTerra to Provide Asset Integrity Services for BP and Ithaca Energy in North Sea

(Credit: AquaTerra)
(Credit: AquaTerra)

AquaTerra Group, an Aberdeenshire-based construction and maintenance firm, has been awarded two multi-year contracts with energy majors BP and Ithaca Energy to provide brownfield asset integrity services across North Sea installations.

The contracts, collectively worth a seven-figure sum, will see AquaTerra deliver specialist access-led maintenance across BP’s North Sea portfolio under a three-year agreement.

Separately, AquaTerra has secured a formal three-year deal with Ithaca Energy to provide marine integrity inspection, repair engineering, and multi-discipline repairs across three offshore assets.

“These contracts reinforce our trusted relationships with key clients and highlight the ongoing need to safeguard asset integrity while maintaining safety and performance,” said AquaTerra Managing Director Stephen Taylor.

To support the Ithaca contract, AquaTerra has expanded its team, appointing a dedicated Project Engineer, with additional hires expected. The company is also collaborating with Kent for engineering services and Forsyths for specialist welding support.

Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: MENCK)

MENCK to Supply Pile-Driving Tool for UK Offshore Wind...
Illustration / Johan Castberg FPSO (Credit: Lars Morken/Equinor Energy)

Norway's Oil and Gas June Output Exceeds Expectations
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor’s Wildcat Well in North Sea Fails to Deliver
(Credit: Viridien)

Industry Partners Deliver Largest Unified OBN Dataset in...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

AquaTerra to Provide Asset Integrity Services for BP and Ithaca Energy in North Sea

AquaTerra to Provide Asset Int

MENCK to Supply Pile-Driving Tool for UK Offshore Wind Farm Installation

MENCK to Supply Pile-Driving T

Chevron and ExxonMobil Portfolios Overlap Put Mega-Merger Back in Spotlight

Chevron and ExxonMobil Portfol

Carnarvon Wraps Major Seismic Project off Australia Ahead of 2026 Drilling Ops

Carnarvon Wraps Major Seismic

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine