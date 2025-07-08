Vår Energi, TechnipFMC to Fast-Track Development of North Sea O&G Fields

Vår Energi has entered into a collaboration agreement with TechnipFMC Norge for delivery of subsea projects utilizing its integrated model to fast-track future developments in the Gjøa area in the North Sea.

Vår Energi has entered into the collaboration agreement on behalf of the license owners in the Gjøa Nord, Cerisa and Ofelia discoveries and covers integrated execution of both Subsea Production Systems (SPS) and Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) work scopes.

The collaboration agreement is to run for five years with the possibility of extension.

The Gjøa Nord, Cerisa and Ofelia discoveries are estimated to contain up to a total of 110 million barrels of oil equivalent gross.

If the licence partners decide to proceed, the plan is to coordinate the three developments. This will realize synergies in procurement, engineering, drilling, installation and project follow-up.

An investment decision is planned in 2026, according to Vår Energi.

"We have high expectations for further development around the Gjøa field, which is one of Vår Energi's core areas. Currently we are maturing the three oil and gas discoveries for a planned subsea development that will be tied back to the Gjøa platform. Through the agreement with TechnipFMC, the goal is to achieve faster and more competitive development.

“Together, we will optimize the development solution and ensure efficient project execution in order to maximize value creation,” said Torger Rød, COO of Vår Energi.

Partners in the PL153 Gjøa /Gjøa Nord licence are Vår Energi (operator and 30%), Petoro (30%), Harbour Energy Norge AS (28%), and OKEA ASA (12%).

Partners in the PL 929 Ofelia licence are Vår Energi (operator and 40%), Harbour Energy Norge AS (20%), Pandion Energy (20%), DNO (10%), and AkerBP (10%).

Partners in the PL636 Duva/Cerisa licence are Vår Energi (operator and 30%), ORLEN (30%), INPEX Idemitsu (30%), and Sval Energi (10%).