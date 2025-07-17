Transocean Scoops $199M in Second Quarter Drilling Rig Deals

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured four new contracts and extensions for its semi-submersible rigs and drillships during the second quarter of 2025, worth approximately $199 million.

During the quarter, Transocean secured a contract extension with Equinor, which exercised a two-well option for Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible drilling rig for work off Norway, at the dayrate of $395,000.

Transocean also reported that an unnamed customer exercised two one-well in Australia for the Equinox semi-submersible drilling rig, at a dayrate of $540,00.

As for the drillships, Transocean secured a three-well contract in Ivory Coast with Murphy Oil for Deepwater Skyros drillship, which also includes a one-well option at a dayrate of $361,000. The drillship is currently on contract with TotalEnergies in Angola until September 2025, while the Murphy Oil contract is scheduled to run from December 2025.

Also, Transocean signed a 60-day contract extension with Petrobras for its Deepwater Mykonos drillships, with options up to an incremental 120 days.

The aggregate incremental backlog associated with the contracts and extension is approximately $199 million, Trasocean said, adding its total backlog as of July 16, 2025, is approximately $7.2 billion.