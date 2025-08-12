Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon Mobil Starts Production at Fourth FPSO in Guyana

Copyright askar/AdobeStock
Copyright askar/AdobeStock

An Exxon Mobil-led consortium began production at a fourth floating production, storage and offloading vessel at the Stabroek Block in Guyana on Friday, bringing total capacity from the oilfield to over 900,000 barrels of oil per day, Exxon said.

The floating vessel named One Guyana brings the joint venture a step closer to its target of 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030 from the prolific block, one of the biggest oil discoveries in years that has driven soaring profits for the joint venture.

Chevron closed its acquisition of Hess, which held a 30% stake in the consortium, in July after prevailing in a lengthy legal battle with Exxon that centered on access to the block, where more than 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas have been found since 2015.

The U.S. oil producer is now a partner alongside Exxon and China's CNOOC, which holds 25%.

The vessel allows the consortium, which controls all oil output in Guyana, to develop the Yellowtail and Redtail fields. Oil produced from One Guyana will be marketed as Golden Arrowhead crude, Exxon said.

The start-up of One Guyana is four months ahead of schedule, Exxon added.

(Reuters)

Energy Vessels People Drilling Industry News Production Guyana Offshore Oil

Related Offshore News

© Chartwell Marine

Chartwell Marine, Pacific Radiance Announce Delivery of...
Image courtesy Expro

Full Remote Five-Plug Cenenting Ops in Saudi Arabia
(Credit: SRE)

Synera and Dong Fang Offshore Sign 15-Year Offshore Wind...
Valaris 107 rig (Credit: ExxonMobil Australia and New Zealand)

ExxonMobil Starts Drilling off Australia with Valaris...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Exxon Mobil Starts Production at Fourth FPSO in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Starts Production

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Chartwell Marine, Pacific Radiance Announce Delivery of CTV for Offshore Wind Industry

Chartwell Marine, Pacific Radi

INPEX Awards Saipem FEED Contract for Indonesian FPSO

INPEX Awards Saipem FEED Contr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine