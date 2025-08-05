OKEA Spuds First of Two Wells at Bestla Development in North Sea

Norwegian oil and gas firm OKEA has spudded the first of two production wells at Bestla development, formerly known as Brasse, in the North Sea using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai rig.

The well is being drilled by the rig Deepsea Yantai from the Bestla Subsea Template, which had been installed in early-June 2025, according to Rex International, which through its subsidiary Lime Petroleum olds 17% working interest in Bestla.

OKEA is the operator with 39.28% stake, along with other partners DNO which also holds 39.28% share, and M Vest Energy with 4.42%.

The Bestla Field, estimated to contain 24 million barrels of oil equivalent gross in recoverable reserves, is being developed as a two-well subsea tie-back to the Brage field, also operated by OKEA.

The Brage platform will serve as the host facility for production, processing, and export.

First oil is expected in early 2027, Lime Petroleum confirmed.

The $571 million Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) for the Bestla field was officially submitted to the Norway Ministry of Energy in April 2024 and was approved in November the same year.

“The Bestla development is exemplary in the use of standard solutions, well-proven technology, and close cooperation with strategic partners. With a project breakeven at around US$40 per barrel, the development is an efficient and cost-effective one, which is all the more important against volatility in oil prices amid the current geopolitical situation,” said Lars B. Hübert, Chief Executive Officer of Lime Petroleum.

Bestla will extend the commercial viability of the Brage facilities, allowing to get out more oil and gas from Brage, which has been in production since 1993, OKEA's partner DNO said earlier.