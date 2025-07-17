High-Voltage Substation for RWE’s Thor Wind Farm Sails Away from HSM Offshore

HSM Offshore Energy has completed the buildout and delivery oof the Thor offshore high voltage substation (OHVS) for RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark.

The completed yard constructed and delivery marked the achievement of three major milestones - the load-out of the jacket, the load-out of the topside, and the sail-away of the jacket and substation, which have now left the Schiedam yard and are en route to its final destination off the Danish coast.

Thor is a joint 1.1 GW offshore wind project of RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%).

The Thor OHVS is a critical component of Denmark’s largest offshore wind project to date, which will be capable to supply more than one million Danish households with clean electricity.

Positioned approximately 22 kilometres off the west coast of Jutland, the substation will collect and transform power from 72 wind turbines before transmission to the onshore grid at Volder Søndervang.

Awarded in 2022, HSM Offshore Energy was entrusted with the full EPCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning) contract including HV equipment for both the topside and jacket foundation.

The topside measures 39 by 36 by 18 metres and weighs approximately 2,600 metric tonnes, while the jacket spans 40 by 40 by 50 metres and weighs approximately 2,500 metric tonnes.

“Delivering the Thor substation from first steel to sail-away has been a highly rewarding and technically complex journey. This achievement reflects the deep dedication, expertise, and teamwork across all disciplines, partners and subcontractors. The Thor project demonstrates what’s possible when innovation and integration come together - and it sets a new benchmark for what offshore substations can and should be,” said Koen Moons, Project Manager at HSM Offshore Energy.

The installation of the Thor OHVS is expected to take place later in summer 2025, with the commissioning to follow, Günther Fenle, Project Director for Thor at RWE added.