DOF Scoops Over $220M for AHTS Vessel Contracts with Petrobras

Skandi Fluminense AHTS vessel (Credit: DOF Group)
Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured a contract with Petrobras for two of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels.

The two contracts, with a combined value of more than $220 million, are for Skandi Fluminense, a 2007 Brazilian-built AHTS vessel with 211t bollard pull, and Skandi Lifter, a foreign-flagged 250t AHTS built in 2009.

The contracts for both vessels will run for four years.

The agreements follow the same competitive AHTS tender process for Petrobras that resulted in the contracts of Skandi Logger, Skandi Iguaçu, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty and Skandi Urca, announced in May 2025.

Skandi Fluminense is expected to start work in January 2026 with Skandi Lifter to followr in February 2026. Skandi Lifter will be reflagged to Brazilian flag prior to the start of the contract, DOF said.

AHTS vessels are specialized vessels mainly used in the offshore energy industry. Their primary functions include anchor handling, platform towing, logistical support, and emergency response.

