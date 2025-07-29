Ocean Winds Picks Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Turbines for Polish Project

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture in 2020 by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has entered into a key agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the supply of 14 MW wind turbines and service maintenance for the BC-Wind offshore wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The agreement is conditional and subject to Notice to Proceed (NtP) from Ocean Winds. This key project, with a 390 MW and part of Phase I of offshore development in the Polish Baltic Sea, will produce zero-emission energy capable of supplying electricity to approximately 488,000 households in Poland.

The agreement covers the delivery of 26 wind turbines, each with a nominal capacity of 14 MW and a Power Boost feature capable of increasing capacity to 15 MW.

Installation and commissioning of these turbines are planned for the 2028

The marshalling harbour for the project will be Terminal T5 in the Port of Gdańsk in Poland, which will serve as the logistics base for pre-assembly and load-out operations. Cadeler will be responsible for the transportation and installation of the turbines, utilizing its O-class vessels.

“After a thorough assessment of macroeconomic factors and detailed calculations, we have decided to choose Siemens Gamesa. This decision is grounded in their proven efficiency and the technological evolution from the model we successfully deployed at the Moray West project in the UK.

“Building on that hands-on experience, we are confident that this solution will deliver strong performance for our project in Poland. The agreement also includes service and maintenance, ensuring reliability and optimal performance throughout the project’s operational life,” said Pete Geddes, Project Director for BC-Wind, Ocean Winds.

BC-Wind is an offshore wind farm project located approximately 23 kilometers north of the shore, off the coast of the Krokowa and Choczewo municipalities in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

The project currently holds an environmental decision for both the offshore and onshore components, as well as rights to a Contract for Difference (CfD). It is now at an advanced stage of development, with efforts focused on selecting the remaining key suppliers.

The selection of the turbine supplier represents a major milestone in the project’s progress, bringing it closer to contract finalization and paving the way for a Final Investment Decision (FID) to be made in 2025, Ocean Winds said.