SLB Acquires Well Intervention Software Specialist

Global energy technology company SLB has acquired Stimline Digital, a cloud-based software company for the energy sector specializing in well intervention.

Stimline Digital’s IDEX platform provides operators with a powerful visualization canvas and collaborative environment to optimize the planning and execution of well intervention operations.

Powered by AI, the application enables operators to efficiently standardize digital workflows through all phases of interventions, from planning through to real-time execution and post-job analysis.

As part of SLB, the IDEX platform will be integrated with SLB's data environment and advanced intervention applications for planning and modeling.

This will provide operators with the ability to create intelligent, data-driven workflows, enabling greater consistency, efficiency and performance for well interventions. Users of the IDEX platform will have flexibility to select the vendor of their choice to perform the intervention.

In addition to its well intervention capabilities, the IDEX platform will provide robust procedural adherence solutions for drilling, completions and plug and abandonment. It will enable teams to collaborate on and review, approve and publish digital well operations procedures with full traceability and control.

The platform will also support the real-time execution tracking of these procedures, enabling consistent operational performance and improved compliance.

“With 80% of global production expected to come from mature fields by 2030, innovative digital technologies are needed to improve the success rate and economics of interventions.

“Through this acquisition, we aim to scale adoption of the IDEX platform as an agnostic ecosystem to help the industry standardize cumbersome planning and execution processes. We will also integrate it with our technology stack and domain expertise to provide our customers with well intervention performance assurance,” said Frederik Majkut, president, Reservoir Performance, SLB.