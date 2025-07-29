Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TenneT Hires Asso.subsea for Cabling Work off Germany

(Credit: Asso.subsea)
(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has secured the nearshore cable installation contract for three key projects under TenneT’s 2 GW grid program, including BalWin4, LanWin1, and LanWin5.

The projects are located off the northwestern coast of Baltrum Island, in northern Germany, and mark the beginning of a new collaboration with Jan De Nul, acting as the main contractor, with TenneT as the end client.

Each project involves the transportation and nearshore installation of a complex cable bundle comprising 2 x HVDC power cables, one metallic return cable, and one fiber optic cable.

Installation will be executed in 2027 (BalWin4), 2028 (LanWin1), and 2029 (LanWin5) respectively.

The scope of work includes cable transpooling from load-out ports in the Netherlands or Germany, nearshore installation operations using the cable laying vessel (CLV) Atalanti, which will be specially modified to accommodate the four-cable bundle configuration.

Also, Asso.subsea will be involved in precision cable landing via beaching operations with spud cans, and cble free-lay in intertidal zones and wet storage of cable ends

“These nearshore operations are highly sensitive to tidal conditions, requiring detailed planning and precise execution. Our in-house capabilities, vessel adaptability, and commitment to engineered solutions ensure that we’re ready to meet the unique demands of these technically challenging works,” said Asso.subsea.

Vessels Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Grid Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: MENCK)

MENCK to Supply Pile-Driving Tool for UK Offshore Wind...
Acadia subsea rock installation vessel (Credit: Great Lakes & Dock Corporation)

Great Lakes Launches First US Subsea Rock Installation...
Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Sign Merger Agreement to Form Energy...
(Credit: Bibby Marine)

Construction Starts for World’s First Fully Electric CSOV

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to Jointly Advance Offshore Drilling Tech

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp

Ocean Winds Picks Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Turbines for Polish Project

Ocean Winds Picks Siemens Game

Weatherford to Deliver MPD Services for Woodside’s Trion Project off Mexico

Weatherford to Deliver MPD Ser

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Bags $1.4B Offshore Gas Pipeline Job in Taiwan

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Ba

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine