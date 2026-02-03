Strategic Marine Delivers CTV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Sector

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a 27-meter crew transfer vessel (CTV) to a Taiwanese company for offshore wind operations in Taiwan.

The vessel is based on Strategic Marine’s StratCat 27 design, which was developed in collaboration with BMT, and is intended to support offshore wind farm construction, operations and maintenance activities.

According to Strategic Marine, the CTV features a hull form designed to enhance seakeeping, maneuverability and operational performance in Taiwan’s offshore conditions. The vessel will be used to transport technicians and crew to offshore wind sites.

The delivery marks the eighth StratCat 27 class vessel deployed in the region and forms part of Strategic Marine’s ongoing engagement with Taiwan’s offshore wind sector as the country continues to expand its renewable energy capacity.

“We are pleased to deliver the StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessel to a Taiwanese company in Taiwan. This project demonstrates our ability to deliver reliable, high-performance vessels that are tailored to regional requirements and support the continued growth of offshore wind across Asia,” said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.