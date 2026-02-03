Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Sector

Published

(Credit: Strategic Marine)
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a 27-meter crew transfer vessel (CTV) to a Taiwanese company for offshore wind operations in Taiwan.

The vessel is based on Strategic Marine’s StratCat 27 design, which was developed in collaboration with BMT, and is intended to support offshore wind farm construction, operations and maintenance activities.

According to Strategic Marine, the CTV features a hull form designed to enhance seakeeping, maneuverability and operational performance in Taiwan’s offshore conditions. The vessel will be used to transport technicians and crew to offshore wind sites.

The delivery marks the eighth StratCat 27 class vessel deployed in the region and forms part of Strategic Marine’s ongoing engagement with Taiwan’s offshore wind sector as the country continues to expand its renewable energy capacity.

“We are pleased to deliver the StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessel to a Taiwanese company in Taiwan. This project demonstrates our ability to deliver reliable, high-performance vessels that are tailored to regional requirements and support the continued growth of offshore wind across Asia,” said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.

Shipbuilding Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind CTV Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services Lines Up First Fleet Addition in 10...
(Credit: RWE)

RWE Divests Swedish Wind Portfolio in Deal with Nordic...
© Zacharias / Adobe Stock

Australia Grants Permits for Three Offshore Wind Schemes
(Credit: Vard)

Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of CSOV Newbuild from Vard

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Shell Sells 20% Stake in Offshore Orca Project to Kuwaiti Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company

Shell Sells 20% Stake in Offsh

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard Sale

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Sector

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in Timor Sea

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine