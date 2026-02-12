Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras’ P-79 FPSO Arrives to Brazil to Support Búzios Growth Plan

Published

P-79 FPSO (Credit: Petrobras)
P-79 FPSO (Credit: Petrobras)

Petrobras has welcomed its P-79 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit to the Búzios field in Brazil’s Santos Basin pre-salt, in line with the planned schedule.

The unit, capable of producing 180,000 barrels of oil per day and compressing 7.2 million cubic meters of gas per day, was towed to location with crew onboard, a strategy previously used with P-78 aimed at reducing the time to first production.

The FPSO was built by SAME Netherlands BV, a joint venture between Italy’s Saipem and South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean, in Geoje-si, where the hull construction, integration and commissioning of the topside modules were carried out.

The topside modules were built in China, Brazil, South Korea and Indonesia. The voyage from the shipyard to Brazil took approximately three months.

P-79 is one of 12 units planned for installation in the Búzios field and joins seven platforms already in operation - P-74, P-75, P-76, P-77, Almirante Barroso, Almirante Tamandaré and P-78.

“Embarking the crew during the voyage to the location allows complex FPSO systems to be brought into operational condition without interrupting the continuity of the commissioning process, in addition to enabling team training. All of this speeds up the start of production. The next steps will be anchoring the unit and connecting it to the producing wells,” said Renata Baruzzi, Petrobras's Director of Engineering, Technology and Innovation.

In October 2025, the field surpassed production of 1 million barrels of oil per day, becoming Petrobras’s largest-producing ultra-deepwater field.

The Búzios field is located in water depths of up to 2,100 metres, about 180 km offshore Rio de Janeiro state. P-79 forms part of the Búzios 8 development project, which includes 14 wells, comprising eight producers and six WAG injectors.

The Búzios consortium comprises Petrobras as operator, Chinese partners CNOOC and CNODC, and PPSA, which manages production sharing contracts.

Engineering Activity South America Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SLB)

Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwater Drilling Services...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Asks EU to Clarify Russian LNG Ban
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Embarks on Multi-Client 2D Survey off Angola
The Transocean Enabler drilling rig (Credit: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor)

Transocean Secures $184M for Drilling Rigs Operating off...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Martens en Van Oord Purchases Autonomous Survey Vessel From Demcon unmanned systems

Martens en Van Oord Purchases

Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwater Drilling Services Offshore Indonesia

Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwat

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybersecurity Tool for Offshore Wind Farms

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybers

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine