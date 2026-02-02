Tidal Transit Welcomes New CTV to its Offshore Wind Fleet

Specialist provider of crew transfer solutions to the offshore wind industry Tidal Transit has unveiled the latest addition to its growing fleet of purpose-build crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

The new 24-passenger CTV, Emilia Jane, is the latest WindFlex-27 with quad-IPS propulsion, designed by Incat Crowther UK and built by Penguin International.

Expected to arrive in the UK in March 2026, Emilia Jane will provide essential service and maintenance support to offshore wind operations in the North Sea.

Building on her predecessors’ designs (Arabella Jane, Anthea Luna and Imogen Rose), Emilia Jane features future-proofed hull architectures, increased bollard pull, cutting-edge onboard systems, and has been fitted with a Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system chosen for its extremely high levels of fuel efficiency.

Emilia Jane was specially designed as the next-generation frontrunner for upcoming electric builds. With UK and European offshore wind increasingly transitioning towards electrified crew transfer solutions, the unique shape of her hull and electric-ready IPS system will enable zero-emission modifications when required by the industry, according to Tidal Transit.

“Penguin International has once again delivered an outstanding vessel - to be expected considering the company’s exceptional marine, shipbuilding and technical expertise. We’re delighted to be continuing our relationship with Penguin, and we can’t wait for Emilia Jane to reach UK shores and begin servicing the offshore wind sector,” said Leo Hambro, commercial director of Tidal Transit.

“Having provided Tidal Transit with four high-specification CTVs to date, Emilia Jane truly represents the next generation of crew transfer vessels.

“With fuel efficient quad-IPS propulsion and a streamlined design, she’s light and fast without compromising on durability or performance. We’re thrilled to be working alongside Tidal Transit and look forward to continuing our relationship for many more years to come,” added George Phillip, General Manager, Group Commercial and Fleet at Penguin.