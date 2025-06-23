Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MDL Assists Saipem to Deliver Offshore Campaigns in West Africa

(Credit: MDL)
(Credit: MDL)

Maritime Developments (MDL) has supported Saipem’s work in West Africa by providing specialist equipment and operational support for two recent flex-lay campaigns offshore Ivory Coast, Senegal and Mauritania.

The two scopes awarded to MDL entailed provision of bespoke packages of equipment to enable Saipem’s own vessels.

On the first project in the Baleine field – Ivory Coast’s largest discovery to date – a complete MDL spread consisting of a Generation 2 Reel Dive System and a Horizontal Lay System enabled with a 60-tonne 4-track tensioner, was deployed to lay 16 flexible jumpers in 1400 m water depth.

The gas production from Baleine is expected to increase domestic and regional supply, while oil production will be instrumental in boosting exports.

The second project – the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal – saw MDL Generation 1 RDS integrated with a set of linear cable engines to install a 33mm OD fibre optic cable.

The GTA project is an offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) project on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal, with wells located in water depths of up to 2,850m - making it one of the deepest subsea developments in Africa.

“Delivering safe and efficient solutions is always our top priority at MDL. Supporting Saipem on these diverse projects in West Africa has been a testament to our team’s ability to integrate with our client’s operations – providing tailored equipment packages that ensure reliable performance, including in deep waters,” said Euan Crichton, Senior Project Manager at MDL.

Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Map showing location of Phases I, II and III of Viridien’s Laconia 3D OBN survey (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien, TGS Kick Off Next Phase of Laconia Sparse OBN...
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Nets ‘Substantial’ Contract off Norway
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Eyes Mozambique LNG Restart in Summer 2025
(Credit: EnerMech)

ExxonMobil Hires EnerMech for Decom Job in Gulf of America

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Efficiency, Effectiveness

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Effic

Current News

Norway Identifies Four More Sites for Offshore Wind Development

Norway Identifies Four More Si

Prio Aims to Double Oil Output in 2026

Prio Aims to Double Oil Output

ABS: Floating CO₂ Injection Facilities Report

ABS: Floating CO₂ Injection Fa

Iran’s Top Security Body to Weigh In on Strait of Hormuz Closure

Iran’s Top Security Body to We

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine